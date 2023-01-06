St. Mary’s County Sheriff Hall Expands School Resource Officer Program Into St. Mary’s County Elementary Schools

Sheriff Steven A. Hall is proud to announce the expansion of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer program into the county’s public elementary schools.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office provides School Resource Officers at the three public high schools and four public middle schools in St. Mary’s County. This week, Cpl. Julie Yingling, a 25-year veteran of the agency, was added as a School Resource Officer to serve at the 19 public elementary schools in St. Mary’s County on a rotating basis.

“It’s the one thing in the School Resource Officer program that needed to be addressed and this is the first step,” Sheriff Hall said.

“Cpl. Yingling brings the skill set and expertise to provide the resources back into our School Resource Officer program, to the families, and the students and the school staff. It’s incredibly satisfying. This is my 30th day as Sheriff and the program started today,” Sheriff Hall said on Thursday.

While visiting students at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School in Mechanicsville, Sheriff Hall told a first-grade class that the new School Resource Officer will be “checking up on you guys to make sure you’re happy and safe.”

Many of the students during the visit told the Sheriff that they already love police officers.

“We love you. That’s why we’re here,” Sheriff Hall told a kindergarten class there.

