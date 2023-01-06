Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Recover a Pound of Marijuana and Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On January 1, 2023, at 10:58 a.m., an officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.

Dorian Michael Julius Fenwick, 21 of Hughesville, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), CDS distribution with a firearm, and a firearm/drug trafficking charge.

Demarco Malik Goodman, 21 of White Plains, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), CDS distribution with a firearm, a firearm/drug trafficking charge, and additional related gun charges.

On January 2, a commissioner ordered that both Goodman and Fenwick could be released on personal recognizance on an unsecured $1,500 personal bond. Corporal B. Saunders investigated.

