Police Seeking Identity of Package Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 8:38 am, the suspect removed two Amazon packages that were delivered to a home in Lexington Park. The suspect was last seen on foot, talking toward Hermanville Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Bradley Kirscht at 301-475-4200, ext. 78027 or email [email protected] Case # 65942-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

