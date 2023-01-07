Traffic Stop in Charles County Leads to Recovery of 4.5 Pounds of Marijuana and 53 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

On January 5, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., an officer for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation on Crain Highway at South Faulkner Road in Faulkner.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana and, upon further investigation, discovered that the driver was in possession of 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 53 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and related paraphernalia.

Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith, 29 of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogen, and related drug charges.

On January 6, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Manning-Smith could be released after paying ten percent of a $5,000 bond.

Officer B. Padgett investigated.

