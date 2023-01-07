Traffic Stop in Charles County Leads to Recovery of 4.5 Pounds of Marijuana and 53 Grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms

January 7, 2023

On January 5, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., an officer for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation on Crain Highway at South Faulkner Road in Faulkner.

The officer detected the odor of marijuana and, upon further investigation, discovered that the driver was in possession of 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 53 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and related paraphernalia.

Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith, 29 of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession with intent to distribute a hallucinogen, and related drug charges.

On January 6, a District Court Commissioner ordered that Manning-Smith could be released after paying ten percent of a $5,000 bond.

Officer B. Padgett investigated.

Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith, 29 of Indian Head

Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith, 29 of Indian Head




This entry was posted on January 7, 2023 at 2:23 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.