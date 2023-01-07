Four Men Arrested for Illegal Drugs and Gun Possession in La Plata

January 7, 2023

On January 4, 2023, at 3:12 p.m., the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Patuxent Court in La Plata.

During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was located. Further investigation revealed a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well as packaging materials and cash.

All occupants of the vehicle are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Delante Antonio Ambort, 20 of La Plata, Jordan Nathaniel Savoy, 25 of La Plata, Adrian Callandus Mayfield, 27 of Bel Alton, and Justin Isaiah Savoy, 20 of La Plata, were all arrested and charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and additional related gun charges.

On January 5, all four suspects went before a District Court Commissioner. Delante Ambort was ordered to be released after paying ten percent of an $8,000 bond. Jordan Savoy was ordered to be released on an unsecured $7,000 personal bond. Adrian Mayfield and Justin Savoy were ordered to be released after they each paid ten percent of a $3,000 bond.

Officers on the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Neighborhood Enforcement Team investigated.

