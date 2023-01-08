William Clement (Clem) Butler, Jr.74, was born to the late William Clement Butler, Sr. and Myrtle Sarah (Harris) Butler on January 23, 1948. He died suddenly at his home on December 20, 2022.

Clem spent much of his adult life in Boston, Massachusetts where he was a Mason with the Carver Lodge, Dorchester, Mass. He worked at the Navy Ship Yard, Quincy, Massachusetts for over 13 years. He returned to Maryland and was a school bus contractor/driver for St. Mary’s County Public Schools. He later worked for the Parks and Recreation Department, held cleaning contracts with the Verizon Telephone Company, other buildings and sports gyms. He enjoyed his spare time by watching westerns, playing cards and being around friends.

Clement was predeceased by his parents, his wife Shirley Ann Davis Butler, one brother Junior Eugene Harris, one sister Catherine Butler Noel Newsome, two nieces, Phyllis Harris Hicks and Cynthia Renitta Bailey, two Nephews, Joseph “Fatman” William Harris and Ronald Linzell Scruggs, Sr.

Clement is survived by two sisters, Arlene Butler and Louise Butler Barnes (William), 1 daughter, Tresa Butler Plummer (Tony), 4 sons, William Clement Butler III, Randy Terrell Butler, Sr., Gary Lee Dyson and Martez Bush, stepdaughter, Rena Brown, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild and 1 Goddaughter, Asia Carpenter. He is also survived by nieces, Denitta Barnes, Adrienne Newsome-Lofton, Kimberly Scruggs, Ernestine Henderson, Maxzine Giles and nephews, Terry Bailey, Wendell Barnes, Ricco Barnes, Thomas Chase and Walter Noel, lll.

He also leaves very close friends, Jason Dyson, Kenny King, Hayward Miller and a host of relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on January 6, 2023 at Brinsfield Funeral Home at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at St James Cemetery with his father William C Butler, Sr.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.