James Leroy Hall (Leroy) was born in Chaptico, Maryland on March 12, 1954 to the late Charles Henry Hall, Sr., and Edna Cecelia Hall-Johnson.

Leroy was educated by the St. Mary’s County Public School System. Leroy was employed by Penn Line and Bullock Construction until his illness.

Leroy’s favorite hobbies were fishing and spending time with his three grandsons, Darren, Darius and Cameron, whom he raised as his own. Leroy also enjoyed doing yardwork and tinkering around in his yard.

Leroy left to cherish his memories to his son, James Leroy Hall Jr. (Shaneta) and his daughters, Sheronda Scriber, Kimberly Hall (Larry), Chandra Hall, Krista Hall and Shantell Hall; therefore, he will also cherish his memories to his twelve grandchildren, siblings-Rebecca Tyer (Oscar), Valerie Hall, Willie Hall, Robert Hall, Martha Tate (Wendell), Jennifer Thomas, Thomas B. Hall (Crystal) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Leroy is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret Hall, parents, Charles Henry Hall, Sr. and Edna Cecelia Hall-Johnson, Leona Hall, Audrey Hall, Jacqueline Tyer, Henry Lee Hall, Jr., Geraldine Hall and nephew, Lamar Hall.

Leroy will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Rest in peace.

