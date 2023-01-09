No Charges for 12-Year-Old Who Brought Loaded Handgun to Middle School

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the School Resource Officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school.

The student is a 12-year-old. Due to the new Juvenile Justice Reform, House Bill 459 voted into law; there are NO APPLICABLE CHARGES. A 12-year-old can no longer be charged with certain crimes, including bringing a handgun & ammunition to school.

Detectives conferred with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Ft. Meade Provost Marshal’s Office.

Since the law took effect on June 1, 2022, we have had dozens of cases where juvenile suspects were located, identified, and unable to be charged.

Those cases include assaults, weapons violations, intimidation, harassment, drug charges, theft, burglary, sex offenses, threats, motor vehicle thefts, animal abuse, arson, and incident exposures. A full list of those cases is available upon request.

The House Bill can be read here., with the voting results here.

