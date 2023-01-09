PG County Man Wanted for 2021 Domestic-Related Fatal Shooting Taken into Custody in Florida

The suspect wanted in connection with a December 2021 fatal shooting in Camp Springs is in custody. He’s 44-year-old Kevin Lorenzo Jackson of Suitland. He’s charged with the murder of his girlfriend, 51-year-old Kimberly Page of Capitol Heights.

On December 17, 2021, at approximately 10:45 pm, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court. Officers located the victim unresponsive in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.

Jackson is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He was taken into custody in Orange County, Florida, where he remains pending extradition to Maryland.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0058815.