Ashley Sowls Appointed as the First African American Prosecutor for St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Ashley Sowls was appointed and sworn in as the first African American prosecutor for St. Mary’s County, Maryland, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Sowls, a graduate of the Charlotte School of Law in Charlotte, N.C. is an experienced prosecutor specializing in special victims’ cases, previously prosecuting in Charles, Calvert and Prince George’s counties.

When announcing the appointment, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling said, “I am confident Ashley will make an immediate positive impact to our County and this office. Ashley’s breadth and depth of knowledge and her compassion for crime victims will serve the people of St. Mary’s County very well.”

“I am honored to be a part of this historic moment. I never would have imagined that I would be making history by just doing the thing that I love, and I pray my appointment as the first African American prosecutor encourages others to step into new spaces. I also hope it encourages those already occupying those spaces to make room for change and growth as State’s Attorney Sterling has made for me; she’s such a trailblazer. I admire her as a person and I am honored to be serving the residents of St. Mary’s County under her leadership,” said Sowls.

The Honorable E. Gregory Wells, Chief Judge for the Appellate Court of Maryland said, “Ashley Sowls is an outstanding addition to State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling’s team. As one of my former law clerks, Ashley brings diversity and years of prosecutorial experience to the office. I am confident she will ably serve the citizens of St. Mary’s County.”

Sowls will continue to prosecute cases with the office’s Special Victims’ Unit in addition to tackling violent crime cases for the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

