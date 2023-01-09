Waldorf Man Arrested After Pointing Firearm at Woman and 9-Year-Old Child

January 9, 2023

James Reeder, 45, of Waldorf

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence; he had a handgun in his waistband.

Officers were able to deescalate the situation and safely secure the loaded weapon and detain the suspect. A computer check revealed the suspect was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspect, James Reeder, 45, of Waldorf, was involved in an argument with a woman. During the argument, Reeder produced a firearm, pointed it at the woman and a nine-year-old child who was in the residence, and made threats.

Reeder was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm and other related charges.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, a judge ordered Reeder to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Officer T. Brown is investigating.


