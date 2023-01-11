Detectives Arrest Lexington Park Man for Armed Home Invasion in Great Mills

UPDATE 1/11/2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Wade Joshua Braithwaite, age 29 of Lexington Park, on Tuesday afternoon.

Braithwaite was charged with the following.

Home Invasion

Armed Robbery

First-Degree Assault

First-Degree Burglary

Robbery

Second-Degree Assault

Handgun on Person

Firearm Use in Felony/Violent Crime

Theft: $100 to under $1,500

Three counts of CDS Possession

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement

Three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute and two counts of CDS: Large Amount.

Braithwaite remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Braithwaite was arrested 9 days prior for the following. He was released less than 48 hours on his own recognizance.

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

DANGEROUS WEAPON-CONCEAL

PRESCRIP/REMOVE LABEL

On July 25, 2015, detectives executed a search and seizure warrant on a home in St. Mary’s County. Both suspected accomplices, identified Wade Joshua Braithwaite, age 21, of Lexington Park, were located and placed under arrest. Items of evidence related to the murder investigation were recovered as well.

Braithwaite was transported to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Accessory After the Fact – First Degree Murder. Braithwaite later pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with a felony conviction in relation to the murder and was sentenced to 13 years. Alan Rangel, an acquaintance of Braithwaite’s, was found guilty and sentenced to 90 years in prison.



: On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at approximately 1:25 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary.

Preliminary investigation determined that two black male suspects entered a residence, armed with a firearm.

The suspects assaulted the victim, took property and fled from the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

