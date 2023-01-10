Handgun Recovered During Traffic Stop in Waldorf

January 10, 2023
Carioco Jovan Grimes, 34, of Waldorf

On January 7, 2023, at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square, in Waldorf.

The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number. A computer check revealed the driver is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous convictions.

The suspect, Carioco Jovan Grimes, 34, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun on person, and other related charges.

On January 9, a judge ordered Grimes could be released from the Charles County Detention Center if he is able to meet the requirements for electronic monitoring.

Officer T. Brown is investigating.

