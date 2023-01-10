St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Charlotte Hall

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at 12:25 pm, the victim unknowingly dropped a pocketbook on the sidewalk in front of Fred’s Liquors in Charlotte Hall. The pictured male exited the store, picked up the pocketbook and left in a white SUV.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to called Deputy Nicholas Hill at 301-475-4200, ext. 78078 or email [email protected] Case # 65453-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

