Seven Year Old Brings Replica Firearm to Wade Elementary School in Charles County

On January 10, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., a student at William B. Wade Elementary School in Charles County reported to school administrators that another student was showing off what appeared to be a firearm to a group of students.

School personnel recovered the object which was determined to be a replica firearm that shoots water pellets.

The student, age 7, was not charged due to their age; however the Charles County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer did notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) of the incident as a matter of recordation and for possible follow-up services if needed.

The student could face disciplinary action through the CCPS. Anyone with details about this case is asked to call PFC S. Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

