Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Investigating Fraud and Seeking Identity of Two Suspects
The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a fraud that occurred at two PNC Bank locations in St. Mary’s County, MD on Friday, October 14, 2022.
If you recognize the people in these photos, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-041570. You can remain anonymous!
