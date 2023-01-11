MDOT MVA Announce Grant Applications Now Being Accepted to Help Reduce Injuries and Fatalities on Maryland Highways

GLEN BURNIE, MD (January 9, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office is accepting grant applications for traffic safety programs and projects that can help reduce crashes, deaths and injuries on Maryland roadways.

Now through February 24, applicants are invited to submit grant requests for programs and activities operating in Fiscal Year 2024, which starts October 1, 2023, and ends September 30, 2024. The grant funds distributed by MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office has two grant types available: law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. General highway safety grants are available to eligible organizations, including state and local governments, nonprofits and institutes of higher education. As prioritized in the BIL, special emphasis will be placed on funding projects in underserved or underfunded areas.

“Far too many families continue to experience an unnecessary loss in Maryland and nationwide,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “We’re looking forward to expanding our work with partners throughout the state to reduce crashes and reach our goal of zero fatalities.”

Eligible projects must support and implement strategies outlined in the Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) and address the four E’s of highway safety – education, enforcement, engineering and emergency medical services. In 2022, the Hogan Administration awarded more than $13 million in grants for a variety of highway safety initiatives, including impaired driving prevention programs, local police enforcement efforts, and school-based education and awareness campaigns. Past grant recipients can be viewed here.

MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office administers grant-funded programs that address priority areas such as impaired driving prevention, occupant protection, aggressive and distracted driving prevention and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, young drivers and senior drivers.

Grant funds also can be awarded for projects that help improve the quality of traffic safety data. Eligible projects to improve the timeliness, accuracy, completeness, uniformity, integration and accessibility of state crash, driver, vehicle, roadway, citation and adjudication, and injury surveillance databases must support and implement strategies outlined in the Maryland Traffic Records Strategic Plan.

For information and to apply for a highway safety grant, click here or call 410-787-4050. Learn more about the MDOT MVA’s Highway Safety Office by visiting ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.