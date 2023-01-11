Retired Firefighter on a Hot Streak of Lottery Wins After Claiming His Third $50,000 Prize in Just 3 Months!

A Prince George’s County retiree who spent his career extinguishing fires is enjoying a flaming hot Lottery winning streak. After claiming two $50,000 Pick 5 prizes in November, the lucky player returned to Lottery headquarters this week to claim a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.

The Accokeek resident found his latest lucky ticket at 7-Eleven #38380 in White Plains. He stopped in for something to drink and then decided to place a $1 straight bet on the Nov. 19 Pick 5 evening drawing. The loyal daily player uses variations of an address for his numbers and selected the combination 15407 for this ticket.

He didn’t check his numbers until later that evening, when his wife called about the drawing. That’s when he scanned the ticket using the Lottery app on his phone and learned that he had won a third $50,000 Pick 5 prize.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” the lucky winner said, recalling that he nervously sat down. When asked of his plans for his prize, the retired firefighter said he will pay off bills.

His lucky Charles County retailer, 7-Eleven #38380 located at 4690 Crain Highway, also benefits from his purchase. The store will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000-winning Pick 5 ticket.