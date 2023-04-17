Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Misconduct in Office for Engaging in Sexual Relations with a Person Requesting Assistance

UPDATE 4/16/2023: Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard, III, announced April 13th, 2023, that a Calvert County Sherriff’s Office Deputy, Corporal James L. Wahlgren, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Calvert County to misconduct in office for engaging in sexual intercourse with a person requesting police assistance.

According to the Statement of Facts read in court in support of the plea, while Corporal Wahlgren was on duty with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department on March 13, 2022, a woman identified as J.B. called Corporal Wahlgren and requested police assistance related to a domestic dispute. Corporal Wahlgren responded to J.B.’s residence and subsequently transported J.B. to a nearby hotel in his police vehicle.

Corporal Wahlgren helped J.B. check into the hotel, walked with her to her hotel room, and subsequently entered the hotel room. While inside of the room and still on duty, Corporal Wahlgren engaged in sexual intercourse with J.B.

During his encounter with J.B., Corporal Wahlgren failed to activate his body camera footage, or maintain contact with a dispatcher, both of which are required by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s policies and procedures. Likewise, Corporal Wahlgren failed to create any written reports related to his interaction with J.B.

Corporal Wahlgren was sentenced by the Honorable Michele D. Jaklitsch to probation before judgement and three years of probation.

The Office of the State Prosecutor is committed to ensuring that the members of our law enforcement community act with the highest level of respect and integrity when engaging with the community,” said Howard. “We will continue to hold accountable state and local law enforcement officers who take actions that undermine public trust in law enforcement.”

Mr. Howard thanked Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Abigail E. Ticse and Deputy State Prosecutor Sarah R. David for their work on this case. He also commended the investigative efforts of Office of the State Prosecutor Special Agent John Sieracki and the Maryland State Police.



“The Office of the State Prosecutor is committed to ensuring the integrity of our state’s law enforcement agencies,” said Howard. “We will continue to investigate and hold accountable state and local law enforcement officers who abuse their position of public trust.”

All individuals who are charged with a criminal offense are presumed to be innocent.

The charging documents can be read below.

