Charles County Board of Commissioners Meeting Update – January 10th and 11th, 2023

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, Charles County Board of County Commissioners introduced amendments to Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned or Operated Property. These amendments include removing the 100 yards provision, so the prohibition is for inside government-owned or operated buildings only; adding an exception to allow on-duty civilian employee of a law enforcement agency to carry a firearm; and removing all references to grounds and parks.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing on Bill 2022-14 Weapons and Firearms Prohibited on County-Owned or Operated Property. The County Commissioners withdrew the bill.
Approval Items
County Commissioners approved:
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $5.5 million to purchase and renovate a building in La Plata.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $126,500 for a full-time HVAC Technician position and associated operating costs related to the building purchase in La Plata.
- A fiscal 2023 budget amendment increase of $37,740 to replenish expense accounts for contractor invoice payments related to antenna plan review for the remainder of fiscal 2023 and correct account overruns.
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $55,900 for the purchase of a vacuum priming panel for the grit system at the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- A fiscal 2023 budget transfer request of $200,000 to cover any additional Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant equipment repairs and maintenance.
- A letter of support for the Bel Alton High School Alumni Association Community Development Corporation to submit a Legislative Bond Initiative Request to the Maryland General Assembly, which would fund turning a room in the school into a heritage museum.
- A request for commitment for the Mattawoman Wastewater Treatment Plant Electrical and Automation Improvements Project.
- Administrative Charging Committee Bylaws and update to the Administrative Charging Committee Resolution.
Appointments
County Commissioners approved:
- To nominate Ellen Flowers-Fields as Charles County at-large member to the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
- To nominate Commissioners Ralph E. Patterson, II, M.A. (District 4) as chairman representing Charles County to the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
- To nominate Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) as third vice-chair representing Charles County to the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.
Proclamations
- Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and Beyond
- National Mentoring Month
- National Pan-Hellenic Council Recognition Month
- National School Choice Week
- Catholics Schools Week
Viewing option of meetings: Click Here
Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 24 and 25, 2023
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.