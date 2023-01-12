Stun Gun Recovered from Student at Smallwood Middle School

On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., a 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School brought a stun gun to school and showed it to a group of students while in the cafeteria at lunchtime.

The student also activated the stun gun underneath the table, which came into to contact with another student. No one was injured.

The incident was reported and school personnel recovered the device. The school resource officer is conducting a follow-up investigation and consulting with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC K. Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.