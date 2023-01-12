St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspects Who Stolen from Dollar General Stores in St. Mary’s County

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation.

On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 4 pm, the two suspects entered the Dollar General in Leonardtown. One suspect brought items to the register, including a large number of gift cards, while the other stood nearby to distract the cashier. The first suspect then obtained goods by manipulating the register while the second suspect intentionally distracted the cashier.

The two suspects used the same tactics on the same day at 9:15 am at the Dollar General store on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 78170 or email [email protected] Case # 65969-22. Or call Deputy Christopher Truss at 301-475-4200, ext. 78039 or email [email protected] Case # 66092-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

