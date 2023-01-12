Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses – January 2023

Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development would like to congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:

Exhale Spa, LLC

260 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick

443-968-2026

Hand and Stone Massage

829 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

443-684-2610

HLW Electric, Inc.

4244 St. Leonard Road, Suite 203, St. Leonard

301-599-0100

Paradise Smoke Shop

7 Oxford Way, Huntingtown

443-968-6664

Tropical Smoothie Café

57 Harrow Lane, Prince Frederick

443-295-7636

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.