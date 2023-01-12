Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses – January 2023

Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New and expanding businesses are a sign that Calvert County’s economy continues to thrive. These businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development would like to congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:
Exhale Spa, LLC
260 Merrimac Court, Prince Frederick
443-968-2026
Hand and Stone Massage
829 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
443-684-2610
HLW Electric, Inc.
4244 St. Leonard Road, Suite 203, St. Leonard
301-599-0100
Paradise Smoke Shop
7 Oxford Way, Huntingtown
443-968-6664
Tropical Smoothie Café
57 Harrow Lane, Prince Frederick
443-295-7636
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development monitors economic trends and works to execute business programs that complement Calvert County. The department’s goal is to attract and retain strong, healthy and dynamic companies of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit www.ChooseCalvert.com.