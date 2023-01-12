Mechanicsville Man Arrested in Prince Frederick on Multiple Charges

January 12, 2023
Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville

On January 3, 2023, Deputy First Class Ostazeski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Hallowing Point Road and Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick for a report of a traffic complaint.

The suspect vehicle was observed passing on the shoulder, following too closely, and swerving from lane to lane nearly striking other vehicles.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Brian Keith Aicher, 57 of Mechanicsville, was incoherent. Aicher began throwing himself about the vehicle and flinging his arms around becoming increasingly agitated.

A vehicle search revealed a burnt glass smoking device (crack pipe) with a white powdery residue (suspected crack cocaine). Aicher was escorted to a patrol vehicle where he began to headbutt the side of the vehicle causing property damage.

Aicher was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Cannabis, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+, Reckless Driving, and Negligent Driving amongst other traffic-related charges.

