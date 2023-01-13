Convicted Drug Dealer Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer and Assault in Lusby – Police Find Loaded Gun

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was contacted in regards to a Facebook post where the post accused Eddie Jewett of impersonating a police officer.

The victim and his father made a Facebook post based off an incident which occurred on November 18, 2022.

The victim stated the incident occurred as he was traveling Southbound on Route 4 in the area of Cove Point Road in Lusby. As he was driving he noticed a dark SUV behind him which was tailgating closely to his vehicle, he observed some sort of writing on the front of the vehicle and then saw red and white flashing lights inside the vehicle. The victim, believing the vehicle was an emergency vehicle, slowed down and pulled to the right.

The vehicle sped past and continued South. The vehicle turned off the red and white lights and then stopped for the red traffic signal at Rt. 4 and Cove Point Road. As the victim traveled into the Southbound turn lane he gave the middle finger to the operator of the SUV, who then started to follow the victim and pulled along side of him at the next traffic signal and stated he was a Federal Marshal and told the victim he could be arrested for his actions, at which point the two argued over the legality of said arrest.

The suspect then followed the victim into the Lusby Town Center and then into a liquor store parking lot. As the victim exited his vehicle, the suspect followed and came up to the victim. While doing so, the victim called his parents who recorded part of the incident.

During the short recording, Detectives stated a male voice could be heard saying he could arrest the victim, who in turn asked why are you still following me, the suspect stated he is a federal police officer and is investigating him for verbally abusing an officer.

The victim then sat in the front driver seat of his vehicle with the door open and one leg outside of the vehicle when the suspect threatened to assault him and have every county cop to get him. The victim stated he felt threatened and stated he was calling 911, the suspect “swatted” at him and pushed the vehicles door into the victims leg.



Police were able to identify the vehicle as a 2006 Ford Expedition bearing Maryland registration “4ER4380” and VIN #1FMFU20586LA08789 registered to woman in Calvert County with the last name of Jewett.

The vehicle was observed having “US Ministry Enforcement” written across the front of the hood with some type of emergency lighting on the dashboard.

Vehicle registration information showed a Eddie Richard Jewett, age 53 of Lusby has been stopped by police in the same vehicle before, with Mr. Jewett matching the drivers description during the November incident.

The victim was given the suspects information in order to get a peace order and confirmed the photo of the suspect as the driver.

Based on all information received and gathered, police applied for, and obtained a search and seizure warrant for the Ford Expedition.

On December 19, 2022, Cpl. Jacob was patrolling in the Lusby area assisting Detectives with searching for the vehicle.

The Deputy located the vehicle travelling South on Rt. 4 and contacted Detective Basham who advised a traffic stop was authorized. The suspect vehicle was observed pulling into the ACE Hardware where the Deputy drove by and confirmed the vehicle and observed an emergency light on the dashboard.

A traffic stop was conducted a short time later and deputies made contact with the operator, identified by his Maryland ID as Eddie Jewett. Deputies advised him why he was stopped and asked if he was armed or if he has a wear and carry permit. Jewett stated no to both but stated he is part of the State Defense.

He was observed wearing a gold in color Ministry Enforcement Badge.

Detectives explained they had a search and seizure warrant for the vehicle and upon searching the vehicle, they located a 9mm handgun with a blue frame and gold slide which had no serial number, with the only marking on the frame displaying “PF 955 Polymerec. INC. Made in USA Dayton, NV.” The handgun had a magazine in it containing six 9mm luger FMJ rounds with no round in the chamber.

It was discovered Jewett is prohibited from processing a firearm due to a 1989 conviction drug distribution, and a 1994 conviction for burglary and theft.

A Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detective made contact with Jewett and due to the detective being in plain clothes, he displaced his agency ID and read Jewett his Miranda rights and placed him in custody.

Jewett informed the detective he has taken legal action against the Sheriff’s Office in the past and asked for professional courtesy and then requested to speak with Capt. Jones. The detective stated Capt. Jones was the one who assigned the detective to this case, Jewett then requested a lawyer.

The gold metal Ministry Enforcement Badge was seized as evidence. Police also located red and white emergency lights on the driver side sun visor, a red and white emergency light on the dashboard, and a red and white emergency light in the back windshield, a black tac Vest with handcuffs and an air soft gun inside of it.

Jewett was charged with impersonating a police officer and assault 2nd degree, along with two traffic citations; using flashing lighting on an unauthorized vehicle, and driving, moving onto a highway; vehicle with unauthorized blinking (lights, signal device), for the November 18th, 2022 incident.

Additional charges of firearm possession with a felony conviction, reg firearm: illegal possession, loaded handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of ammo were filed the day of the search warrant and arrest.

He was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $2,000.00., and a preliminary hearing is set for January 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

