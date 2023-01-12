St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday – Monday, January 16, 2023

All St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Offices will resume normal operating schedules on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

The January 16 closure also includes:

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and there will be no home-delivered meals

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

The following SMCG operations will be open on January 16:

The six Convenience Centers and the St. Andrews Landfill (regular hours)

Department of Recreation & Parks school programs and facilities (regular hours)

The St. Clements Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, and the Old Jail Museum (open for visitors from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

The Wicomico Shores Golf Course (regular hours); the Riverview Restaurant (open 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.)