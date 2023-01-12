MDOT SHA Beginning Traffic Barrier Replacement Project Along MD Route 2/4 in Calvert County

Drivers Should Remain Alert for Daytime Shoulder & Single Lane Closures

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is installing new, upgraded traffic barriers along two sections of MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) in Calvert County.

Starting next week, crews will work at locations along MD 2/4 between Old Field Lane and north of MD 765 (St. Leonard Road), as well as on MD 2/4 between Mountain Trail and Parran Road. Motorists can expect shoulder and occasional off-peak single-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays.

Crews will begin along the outside shoulders of southbound MD 2/4, then move to northbound MD 2/4. The contractor will then begin work within the median of the two segments.

The project is expected to be completed in summer 2023, weather permitting. Portable variable message signs, temporary traffic signs, cones and barrels will guide motorists through the work zone.

MDOT SHA contractor Long Fence Company of Ijamsville will perform the work. Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

Maryland’s Move Over Law requires motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency.