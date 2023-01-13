Prince George’s County Police Arrest 17-Year-Old for Murder at Largo Gas Station During Carjacking

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on Wednesday by the PGPD’s Fugitive Unit.

On December 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm, officers responded to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South for the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victim, 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas of Largo, suffering from gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at a hospital several hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was shot during a carjacking.

The suspect is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0062080.