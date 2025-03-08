Waldorf Man who Killed 17-Year-Old Westlake High School Student Found Guilty of Murder

UPDATE 3/7/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, March 7, 2025, a Charles County jury, after a 5-day trial, convicted Elijah Bernard Barnes, 20, of the Second-Degree Murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, as well as related charges.

On January 13, 2023, officers responded to Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the 17-year-old victim on the street suffering from 4 gunshot wounds to his face and neck. The victim, identified as Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, was transported to the hospital; however, he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

A witness at the scene reported to officers that before the shooting, Jackson had exited his school bus and was walking toward his residence. The suspect, later identified as Barnes, called Jackson over to his vehicle. Jackson began making his way to the car when Barnes shot him four times before fleeing from the scene. During the shooting, Barnes was seated in an older model silver Toyota Corolla with a missing hub cap on the front driver’s side.

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the Toyota Corolla, with the missing side hub cap, entering the gas station and parking at a pump moments before the murder. The driver and only occupant, Barnes, entered the business and was captured on video surveillance.

Approximately three minutes after leaving the gas station, personally-owned surveillance cameras from the neighborhood captured the Toyota Corolla in the area of the shooting. Barnes matched the witness’ description of the shooter.

After the killing, investigators were able to identify Barnes, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Barnes, who had fled the State after the murder, was located and arrested in Rocky Mount, North Carolina 5 days after the killing.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for May 2, 2025. Barnes faces 68 years in prison.

UPDATE 1/18/2023: On January 18, 2023, Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf, was arrested by detectives with the Rocky Mount Police Department in North Carolina in connection with the murder of Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, who was shot and killed last week in Waldorf.

Jackson, a Westlake High School student, was walking home from school on January 13 and was in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when Barnes, who was in a car, shot Jackson and fled.

Detectives assigned to the CCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and pursued leads. As a result of their investigation, detectives were able to positively identify the suspect and obtain an arrest warrant. With the assistance of the Agency’s Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, the suspect was found to be associated with an address in North Carolina. Investigators contacted the Rocky Mount Police Department who located Barnes and took him into custody without incident.

Barnes will be charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder once he is extradited back to Maryland.

Detectives are continuing to develop a motive; however, the suspect and victim were known to each other and this was not a random shooting. Anyone with information about this case should call Det. Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is still ongoing.

UPDATE 1/14/2023 @ 1:07 p.m.: On Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located the victim who had gunshot wounds. Officers and EMS rendered first aid to the victim who was transported to a hospital and died early this morning as a result of his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Rajon Lateef Jackson, III, 17, of Waldorf, was walking home and was in his neighborhood in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place when he was shot by the suspect.

This does not appear to be a random act.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Additional details will be released when they become available. The investigation is ongoing.



The victim, a 17-year-old male, who is in critical condition.

Detectives are pursuing leads.

Anyone with information should call 301-609-6499 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Cash reward offered for tips that lead to arrest.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

1/13/2023: On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 2:37 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Witnesses reported the driver, a black male, fired multiple times from an older model silver Toyota Corolla with Maryland tags before fleeing the area.

Police located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 5400 block of Harvest Fish Place.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. Trooper 2 was cancelled and landed at an area hospital. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim with CPR in progress.

William B. Wade Elementary School in Waldorf was briefly placed on lockdown and Board of Education was advised bus stops in the area of Dorchester and Harvest Fish Place were to be avoided.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. POLICE ACTIVITY: Police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf.

We will provide updates as soon as possible.