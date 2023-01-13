Firefighters Respond to Back to Back Serious Motor Vehicle Collisions in Leonardtown in Under 40 Minutes

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 1:13 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and No Name Lane in Leonardtown, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one trapped/pinned with trouble breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was pre-launched and landed nearby.

Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded with 20 volunteers and extricated the trapped victim in under 15 minutes from their arrival.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 transported one victim to an area trauma center. A second patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

As Hollywood Rescue Squad 7 and Leonardtown Squad 1 were preparing to return to service, St. Mary’s County Communications dispatched a second serious motor vehicle collision in the 26800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown that was reported head-on.

Fire and rescue personnel responded to the second collision and located two vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision with no entrapment and only minor injuries.

One patient was transported to the hospital for evaluation by EMS.

Police responded to both incidents and handled the crash investigations.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

