Sue Ann “Sue” Tuminaro, 79, of Lusby, MD and formerly of WV, passed away on January 8,

2023 at her residence.

Born February 6, 1943 in DeRidder, LA, she was the daughter of the late Joe Caputo and

Margaret Caputo.

Sue graduated from Victory High School in 1962 and attended the College of Southern

Maryland. She was an administrative secretary at the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant,

retiring in 2005.

Sue is survived by her husband, Joel Tuminaro whom she married on April 7, 2018 in Waldorf,

MD; her siblings, Connie Asher of Annapolis, MD, Tom Harris of Mechanicsville, MD, Dee

Korper of Calabash, NC and John Harris of Richardsville, VA; and nineteen nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Steve Harris, Paula Swain and Carolyn Tucker.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with

a Funeral Service officiated by Pastor Delma Smallwood and co-officiated by Rector Nathan

Beall following at 12:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD.

Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

