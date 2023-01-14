On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Virginia Elizabeth (Randall) Raulerson, passed away at the age of ninety-six. A caregiver to many, Virginia watched after her younger brother, children, nieces and nephews, grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter on occasion. Watching after the little ones of her family were some of her fondest memories, and Virginia left life-long impressions on each of her beloved tots.

Virginia had a talent with knitting needles, leaving a legacy of love in each piece that she crafted. She was a fan of a good crossword puzzle and loved her daily morning routine of game shows. Virginia was also a bit of a card shark. Saturday nights were legendary for full on pitch wars with her crew, and at ninety-six, Virginia was still beating her grandkids at games of pitch.

The memories of her youth were always topics of conversation, with Virginia reminiscing about her perfect attendance record at school, walking to school in all kinds of weather, helping her father find the right tool when he was working on some project or another, riding the bus with her mother into DC to go shopping, teaching her little brother how to walk, listening to the radio while her parents played cards at night with their friends, swimming with her friends, and just enjoying life.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Leo Raulerson; daughter, Janie Lyles; son, David Raulerson; mother, Janie Randall; father, David Randall; grandson, James Lyles; and brothers, John Randall, Edward Randall, and George Randall. She is survived by her son, Joseph Raulerson; daughter-in-law, Anna Raulerson (David); grandson, David Lyles; granddaughters, Kelly Bowling (Mark), Dana Wallace (Jeffrey), and Anee P. Raulerson; great-grandchildren Trevor Wallace and Maddison Wallace; great-great-granddaughter Lumie Wallace; brother Arthur Randall (Linda), in addition to several nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service immediately following at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc., Hospice of St. Mary’s, or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

