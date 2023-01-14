Betty Jo “BJ” (Thompson) Waldron, 56, of Leonardtown, Md, passed away on January 07, 2023, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Front Royal, VA on July 29, 1966, to the late Woodrow Wilson Thompson and Helen Howard (Simons) Thompson. Growing up in Front Royal, BJ was always a go-getter. After graduating from Virginia Tech (GO HOKIES!), BJ found her calling working with family and child care related agencies. Starting with Calvert DSS, the Child Care Administration, and Child Care Programs with St. Mary’s County Rec and Parks, Pax River CDC’s, eventually working as the NDW Child and Youth Programs Region Manager for the U.S. Government.

Her life in St. Mary’s County was full of joy and excitement. She loved spending time with her daughter, Emily, her best friend, Mitzie, and her dogs, Lily and Winky. BJ loved playing cards and spending time with friends, never giving up until she won a game. She enjoyed a good book and was always up for an adventure. BJ was always full of sunshine and optimism even in the hardest of times. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

BJ is survived by her daughter; Emily Waldron (Great Mills, MD); her sisters Nancy Haines (Leonardtown, MD) and Brenda Smith (Virginia), and her best friend/ “partner in crime”, Mitzie Spahn. She is preceded in death by her parents Wilson and Helen Thompson.

The family will have a Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. at 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm celebrated by her nephew, Joshua Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Old Fogey Farm, an animal sanctuary that BJ loved and supported, at https://oldfogeyfarm.org/product/donation/.

