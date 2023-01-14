Sarah Elizabeth Ann Schulz, 44, of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2022.

She was born on November 22, 1978, in Essex County NY to Richard and Gail Schulz.

Sarah worked for a federal contractor supporting NAS Patuxent River. She had a lifelong love for horses and riding. She is survived by her beloved son, Benjamin Moritz, Brother and Sister-in-Law, Richie and Shannon Schulz as well as her niece Sapphire.

A child friendly celebration of Sarah’s life will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, Maryland 20650 Friday January 20 at 1 PM.