Marie Vallandingham Rowe, 88, of Clements MD peacefully passed away on January 10, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on November 16, 1934 in Clements, MD, she was the daughter of Stephen Lawrence Vallandingham, Sr. and Julia Marie Bowles Vallandingham.

She was a loving wife to John Imirie Rowe, who proceeded her in death June 24, 2015. They were married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Morganza, MD on September 17, 1955. Together they celebrated 59 wonderful years before his passing. They are now reunited together in heaven to spend eternity together.

Marie was a woman of grace. She was known by many and loved by all. Her words were sincere and genuine, and she always had a special way of making someone feel accepted and loved for who they were. Marie was dedicated to her faith, and was selfless, caring and loyal to her family and friends whom some affectionately knew her as Nanny or Aunt Sissie. She was the church organist at St. Francis Xavier Church for many decades. A testament to her loyal and caring nature proved true when she returned home from Chevy Chase, MD in 1968 to care for her parents. After the passing of her parents she took on the role of running the family farm.

Marie is survived by her two children Lawrence Imirie Rowe (Janet), and Stephanie Rowe; four grandchildren: Kelly Trossbach (John), Elizabeth Rowe (Josh), Heather Welch (Alex) and Megan Gardiner (John); and five great-grandchildren: Madison Trossbach, Layla Alley, Cheyenne Trossbach, Elena Alley, and Ryleigh Trossbach.

The family will receive friends for Marie’s visitation on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with prayers recited at 7 p.m. at Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home 41590 Fenwick Street, Leonardtown MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Andrew Royals on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 29119 Point Lookout Rd. Morganza, MD 20660. A private interment will follow at the Vallandingham Family Cemetery in Clements, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Trossbach, John Gardiner, Lawrence Rowe, Tommy Bowles, John Bailey, and Jack Johnson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her five great-granddaughters affectingly known as her GG’s.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Mary Lou Gough Food Pantry, 37575 Chaptico Rd. Chaptico MD; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church 29119 Point Lookout Rd. Morganza MD; and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown MD.