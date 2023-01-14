St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Multiple Reports of Shots Fired Over 24 Hour Period

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police responded to the area of Buck Hewitt Road and Victoria Circle in Great Mills, for reports of shots fired.

At least 5 gunshots were heard in the area.

A few minutes later at approximately 11:20 p.m., additional gunshots were reported in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

No injuries were reported and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incidents.



On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 3:11 p.m., police responded to the area of South Shangri-La Drive and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reported they’re actively investigating the incident and no injuries were reported.

As police were investigating the shooting in Patuxent Homes, a 911 caller reported a black male operating a white Toyota sedan with dark tinted windows exited his vehicle in the 48000 of Hillside Drive in Lexington Park and fired a weapon multiple times into the air.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 10:25 p.m., police responded to the area of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired.

In all incidents, no known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

