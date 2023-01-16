Charles County Man and Washington D.C. Man Charged with Capital Murder After Woman is Shot and Killed Near University of Alabama

On Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at approximately 1:45 a.m., the Tuscaloosa Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Department responded to the area of University Boulevard, for reported shooting.

Police released the following information.

The victims vehicle was shot at in the area of Grace Street and University Boulevard. The victim drove until encountering a University of Alabama Police Department police vehicle and stopped for help near the Walk of Champions at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The driver of the vehicle stated someone shot into his vehicle and he returned fire in self defense, possibly striking one of the suspects.

Police identified the victim as Jamea Jonae Harris, age 23 of Birmingham, who was located in the passenger seat suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation found that one of the suspects had been hit by the returning gunfire and had a non-life-threatening wound. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit stated “After processing the scenes, speaking with multiple witnesses, and viewing video surveillance, two suspects were developed.”

Michael Lynn Davis, age 20, of Charles County, Maryland, and Darius Miles, age 21 of Washington D.C., have both been charged with capital murder and are being held without bond.

Captain Jack Kennedy said “It appears that the only motive to this was a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip”

“We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team,” the University of Alabama athletics department said in a statement Sunday. Police stated Miles is the only person involved who is connected to the University of Alabama.

