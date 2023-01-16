Delivery Driver Found Shot to Death in Prince George’s County, Police Offering Reward for Information Leading to Arrest

The Homicide Unit is actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) who fatally shot a man Friday night in Temple Hills. The victim is 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green of Sykesville, MD. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Afton Street for a shooting.

The victim was located inside of his SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed.

Detectives are working to determine a motive in this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0002756.