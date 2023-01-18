Guy Auto Parts is asking for your help.

“We are asking for two things. Firstly, if you might – share this. Also, if you would, write a birthday card to Momma Dot. Share some of the special times you’ve had with her.

Momma Dot is turning 29 one more time this year on Friday, February 3rd. Now, she, like Bill, is youthful in her ways. Quick with wit, caring of those in her community, always a fun person to be around, and provides a wealth of knowledge if you share some time and pay attention.

Birthday cards could be dropped at the store, or mailed to the address below. We would really hope to get 80 cards to commemorate the occasion – but we would be ecstatic if we surpassed that!

NAPA Auto Parts – Guy Auto Parts & Service is located at 23902 Colton Point Road in Clements.

P.O. Box 81 Clements, MD 20624, Thanks for reading and if it’s not too much trouble, please share!”

