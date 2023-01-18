Detectives Arrest Two Adelphi Men and a 15-Year-Old for Robbing Taxi Drivers

Hyattsville Division I investigators recently arrested three suspects in connection with multiple armed robberies of independent taxi service drivers in the Langley Park area. The suspects are 20-year-old Omar Hernandez and 20-year-old Jose Linares-Hernandez. Both are from the Adelphi area.

These two suspects are linked to five armed robberies of victims who were operating as independent taxi drivers at the time.

These crimes occurred in the Langley Park area from December 12, 2022, until January 2, 2023. Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

In a separate case, Division I detectives also identified and charged a 15-year-old juvenile for robbing two independent taxi service drivers at knifepoint on January 12, 2023.



Additionally, detectives continue to investigate several other robberies of independent taxi drivers. Five of these robberies have been reported in the Langley Park area since January 11, 2023.

In each of these cases, a suspect(s) contacts the taxi service provider for a ride. Once in their car, the suspect(s) rob the driver at gun or knifepoint before running away.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-699-2601.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

