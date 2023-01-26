UPDATE: Police Make Arrest and Recover an Assault Pistol After Another Shootout in Lexington Park

UPDATE 1/26/2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) executed a series of search and seizure warrants, with the assistance of the agency’s Emergency Services Team.

As a result, investigators located a loaded Cobray MK-11 assault pistol as well as a loaded Taurus G2C semi-automatic handgun, which are suspected of being utilized during the incident. These seizures resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old male and 14-year-old male on multiple firearms-related charges.

Pernell Maddox, age 18 of Lexington Park, was charged with Handgun in Vehicle; Loaded Handgun in Vehicle; Handgun on Person; Loaded Handgun on Person; Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

A 14-year-old male from Lexington Park was also referred to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services for the illegal possession of the aforementioned firearms during the incident.

Additionally, Maddox was served an outstanding warrant for his arrest, stemming from an unrelated incident wherein he has been charged with Armed Robbery; Robbery; Second-Degree Assault and Theft: Less than $100 by warrant from an incident in November in Lexington Park.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 8:19 p.m., a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Hancock Road in Lexington Park, as well as multiple witnesses who reported shots being fired in the area.

Upon investigation, multiple shell casings were located in the roadway of Hancock Road, and a residence on Midway Drive was struck by a projectile, but there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cpl. Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200, ext. 71953 or email [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

1/18/2023: On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police responded to Hancock Drive in Lexington Park for reports of active gunfire.

A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s deputy was in the area at the time called out a signal 13 (Officer in trouble) and reported shots were actively being fired.

Additional units arrived in the area and started a perimeter.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots from the area of North Essex on Hancock Drive then additional shots from the area of Midway Drive and Hancock Drive. At least 10 shots were heard.

No known injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised the incident is under investigation. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

