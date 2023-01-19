Police Arrest Disorderly Man at Chick-fil-A in Prince Frederick

On January 9, 2023, Deputy McCourt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chick-fil-A located at 806 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, for a disorderly subject.

Investigation revealed Nyequaan Jacquice Washington, 25 of no fixed address, was in the establishment behind the counter attempting to access the kitchen while being disorderly and aggressive with staff. Upon making contact with Washington, he fled on foot across Rt. 4. Washington repeatedly took a fighting stance toward deputies and continued to resist.

Washington was taken into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order, Trespassing: Private Property, and Obstructing and Hindering.