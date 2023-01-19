Lusby Woman Armed With a Baseball Bat Arrested for Home Invasion in Calvert County

On January 9, 2023, Deputy Tavares of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 12100 block of Gringo Road in Lusby, for the report of a burglary in progress.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered a female suspect, Laytonya Nichole Dixon, 45 of Lusby, sitting on the front porch with a metal baseball bat. Dixon was observed to have lacerations and blood on her hands and feet as a result of broken glass. Investigation revealed Dixon arrived at the residence and began destroying the front porch and front door windows in an attempt to gain entry to the home. After not being able to get into the residence, Dixon began to smash car windows on multiple vehicles parked in the driveway with the baseball bat.

EMS personnel arrived on the scene and Dixon was transported to CalvertHealth for minor injuries received and released shortly after.

Dixon was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Home Invasion, First-Degree Burglary, Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, and Malicious Destruction of Property Valued Less than $1000.