Anne Arundel Woman Wins $30,000 on Scratch-off After Stopping for Gas in Great Mills

Lucky lady finds fifth top prize in $3 game

A Diamond Bingo scratch-off recently dazzled an Anne Arundel County woman with riches, bestowing its $30,000 top prize on the lucky lady.

The 36-year-old and her husband had stopped at Sheetz #318 in Great Mills to gas up their vehicle when the glimmer of the Diamond Bingo instant ticket caught her eye. She purchased two of the $3 games and went back to her car to play them. To her surprise, one of the scratch-offs revealed a $30,000 win.

“I wasn’t sure it was a winner, so my husband scanned it for me,” said the lucky player. “We were so excited when it showed a $30,000 prize.”

The factory worker tucked the lucky instant ticket away and later made plans to claim the prize. She and her husband visited Lottery headquarters this week to take home her winnings.

The Glen Burnie couple, who have a daughter, shared with Lottery officials that they will use the winnings for a down payment on a new home for their family.

Also benefiting from its lucky sale is Sheetz #318 located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills. The St. Mary’s County business will receive a $300 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $30,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

This third edition of the Diamond Bingo game went on sale in June 2022. The game still has two $30,000 top prizes remaining along with 77 unclaimed $1,000 prizes and more than 500,000 others ranging from $3 to $500.