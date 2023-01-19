Great Mills Woman Arrested For Murdering Boyfriend and Disposing His Body Parts in Charles and St. Mary’s Counties

On December 21, 2022, a report was made to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack that James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50 was missing.

The family stated that sometime after last seeing Nalborczyk on December 7, 2022, they spoke to a Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills, who was reportedly Nalborczyk’s girlfriend. Goodwin allegedly told the family that she was going to break up with Nalborczyk, and he left town for Virginia in a company work truck. After an extensive investigation, Investigators determined that Nalborczyk was not simply missing, but had been murdered, and Goodwin was identified as the primary suspect in that murder investigation.

On January 18, 2023, Investigators spoke to Goodwin, who stated that on December 11, 2022, she was at her residence on Saint Joseph’s Circle, in Great Mills, with James Nalborczyk and Larry Joseph Murphy, 40, of Great Mills. She said that during an altercation she retrieved a firearm from behind the door of her bedroom and pointed it at Nalborczyk. She said that the gun went off, striking Nalborczyk in the back and killing him. She said she then enlisted the help of Murphy to assist her in disposing of Nalborczyk’s deceased body from her residence which she described to Investigators in detail.

It is believed that the disposal of Nalborczyk’s remains occurred on December 17, 2022, and investigators located portions of Nalborczyk’s remains in the area of Lexington Park Maryland, as well as the area of Nanjemoy.

Goodwin also told Investigators of various ways that Murphy helped her hide and destroy evidence of the murder after it had occurred.

Larry Joseph Murphy was then interviewed by Investigators on 1/18/2023. Murphy stated that he was at his residence on Saint Joseph’s Circle with James Nalborczyk and Michelina Goodwin on December 11, 2022. Murphy stated he was with Goodwin and Nalborczyk before going downstairs for a brief time. Murphy attempted to enter the area where Goodwin and Nalborczyk were in the house when Goodwin told Murphy to go back

downstairs. Murphy stated that he went outside of the house and did not witness Nalborczyk being shot. Murphy also said that he never saw Nalborczyk again, and denied helping Goodwin dispose of Nalborczyk’s remains.



MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

BURY/DISPOSE BODY UNAUTH PLACE

ACCESSORY AFTER FACT MURDER

Larry Joseph Murphy, 40, of Great Mills, is charged with the following:

Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills, is charged with the following:

MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

BURY/DISPOSE BODY UNAUTH PLACE

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

Both are being held without bond at this time.

