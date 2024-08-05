UPDATE: Great Mills Woman Sentenced to 61 Years in Prison for Dismemberment Murder of Boyfriend

UPDATE 8/5/2024: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 46, of Great Mills, Maryland was sentenced to 61 years in prison, the maximum allowable sentence, for the homicide and dismemberment of a 50-year-old male victim that took place in December 2022.

Following an eight-day jury trial that concluded in March 2024, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Goodwin of murder in the second-degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and the unauthorized disposal of a body.

“The Defendant’s heinous act of shooting the victim in the back pales in comparison to the gruesome details following the murder. After killing the victim, the Defendant dismembered him, and scattered his remains throughout our County and a neighboring county,” said State’s Attorney Sterling. “My hope is that with the outcome of today’s sentencing hearing, the victim’s family can finally find peace, justice, healing, and closure after the horrifying homicide of their beloved family member.”

Senior Assistant State’s Attorneys Donna C. Pettersen and Jeffrey R. Maylor prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Sergeant Roger Schwarb of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Trooper First Class Evan Ruggles of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division were the lead investigators.

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Office announced that following an eight-day trial, a jury convicted Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 46, of Great Mills, Maryland of murder in the second-degree, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and the unauthorized disposal of a body in reference to the homicide and dismemberment of 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk.

On December 21, 2022, the victim’s family reported Nalborczyk missing and noted their last contact with him was on December 7, 2022. Several weeks later, the case developed into a homicide investigation. Goodwin was identified as the primary suspect.

On January 18, 2023, Goodwin told investigators that during an altercation at her residence, she retrieved a firearm that accidentally discharged and killed the victim, who also resided there. Goodwin admitted she dismembered the victim’s body post-mortem and led investigators to his remains in remote areas of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties.

“This horrifying crime shocked the community and caused unimaginable pain to the victim’s family,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “Over eight days, the victim’s family and the jury heard the graphic circumstances surrounding the victim’s final moments and gruesome post-mortem mutilation. The Defendant’s gutless decisions deprived the family of a proper burial.”

Goodwin faces a maximum penalty of 61 years in prison, and will remain held without bond pending the sentencing hearing.

On December 21, 2022, a report was made to the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack that James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50 was missing.

The family stated that sometime after last seeing Nalborczyk on December 7, 2022, they spoke to a Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills, who was reportedly Nalborczyk’s girlfriend. Goodwin allegedly told the family that she was going to break up with Nalborczyk, and he left town for Virginia in a company work truck. After an extensive investigation, Investigators determined that Nalborczyk was not simply missing, but had been murdered, and Goodwin was identified as the primary suspect in that murder investigation.

On January 18, 2023, Investigators spoke to Goodwin, who stated that on December 11, 2022, she was at her residence on Saint Joseph’s Circle, in Great Mills, with James Nalborczyk and Larry Joseph Murphy, 40, of Great Mills. She said that during an altercation she retrieved a firearm from behind the door of her bedroom and pointed it at Nalborczyk. She said that the gun went off, striking Nalborczyk in the back and killing him. She said she then enlisted the help of Murphy to assist her in disposing of Nalborczyk’s deceased body from her residence which she described to Investigators in detail.

It is believed that the disposal of Nalborczyk’s remains occurred on December 17, 2022, and investigators located portions of Nalborczyk’s remains in the area of Lexington Park Maryland, as well as the area of Nanjemoy.

Goodwin also told Investigators of various ways that Murphy helped her hide and destroy evidence of the murder after it had occurred.

Larry Joseph Murphy was then interviewed by Investigators on 1/18/2023. Murphy stated that he was at his residence on Saint Joseph’s Circle with James Nalborczyk and Michelina Goodwin on December 11, 2022. Murphy stated he was with Goodwin and Nalborczyk before going downstairs for a brief time. Murphy attempted to enter the area where Goodwin and Nalborczyk were in the house when Goodwin told Murphy to go back

downstairs. Murphy stated that he went outside of the house and did not witness Nalborczyk being shot. Murphy also said that he never saw Nalborczyk again, and denied helping Goodwin dispose of Nalborczyk’s remains.



MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

BURY/DISPOSE BODY UNAUTH PLACE

ACCESSORY AFTER FACT MURDER

Larry Joseph Murphy, 40, of Great Mills, is charged with the following:

Michelina Desiree Goodwin, 45, of Great Mills, is charged with the following:

MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

BURY/DISPOSE BODY UNAUTH PLACE

FIREARM USE/FEL-VIOL CRIME

Both are being held without bond at this time.



