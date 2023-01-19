Neighborhood Enforcement Team Recovers Firearm and Large Quantity of Narcotics After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

January 19, 2023
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 3:48 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive and Old Washington Road, in Waldorf.

Further investigation revealed marijuana inside the car as well as a loaded firearm and a large amount of Oxycodone consistent with drug distribution.

A computer check revealed the passenger, Dandre Malik Williams, 27, of Waldorf, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute drugs, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

The driver, Corterris Corey Simpson, 25, of Bryans Road, was arrested and charged with a weapons violation and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

On January 13, a judge released Williams and Simpson on personal recognizance.

Dandre Malik Williams, 27, of Waldorf (left) and Corterris Corey Simpson, 25, of Bryans Road (right)

