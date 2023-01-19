Detectives in Charles County Seek Public’s Help in Search for Fugitive / Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

January 19, 2023
Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division are seeking the whereabouts of Wayne Joseph Brooks, 30, of Leonardtown.

Brooks has open warrants charging him with violating an out-of-state protective order, telephone misuse, and electronic mail harassment.

He also has an open warrant in another county for stalking.

Brooks is 6’4”, 180 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was in St. Mary’s County.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Brooks is asked to call Det. Nauman at 301-609-6581.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to Brooks’ arrest.

