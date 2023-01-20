On Friday, January 13, 2023, Edmond Alfred Epp, Jr, father, husband and farmer, passed away at the age of 75. Alfred was born on November 4, 1947 in LaPlata, MD to Edmond and Frances Epp of Gallant Green, MD.

Alfred served the United States Postal Service over 40 years, delivering mail in Charlotte Hall, MD. While proud of his time at the postal service, his true passion was farming his family’s land in Gallant Green. He was a collector of old tractors, a creative mechanic, an avid competitor in local tractor pulls and possessed the ever-hopeful spirit of a true farmer. In his retirement, he especially enjoyed hosting his grandchildren for camping weekends at the farm and dancing in local gathering places.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Linda A. Epp, his mother, Frances, his siblings Danny (Patty Epp) Rosey (Anthony Garvey) and Mary (Glenn Myers), his children Heidi Epp-Kapatadakis, Tracy Epp, Rocky Epp, David Epp, Rachel Epp, Krystal Epp-Carter, Mathew Fogel and his nine grandchildren.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 24th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers at 6:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 25th at 11:00am at St Mary’s Bryantown with a reception to follow Mass at the American Legion in Hughesville, MD and all friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made in Alfred’s memory to The American Farmland Trust.

