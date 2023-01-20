William “Bill” Lawrence Honeycutt, 72, of Brandywine Maryland, passed away on January 14, 2023, after a long battle with COPD, with his loving wife Kathryn by his side.

Bill was born on December 2, 1950, to William and Catherine Honeycutt in Washington DC. He later moved to Forestville, MD, where he would live until 1984 when he moved to Brandywine, MD.

In 1970 Bill met Kathryn “Kathy” Flaherty and would marry her on May 26, 1972. They had one child, Jason. Bill was a loving and devoted husband and father and he and Kathy celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in May of last year. This milestone brought Bill great joy. His love and devotion extended to his son and grandchildren. He was a very proud grandfather, and he cherished the time spent with his grandkids a great deal, especially their weekend sleepovers. His love extended further to the dogs that he and his wife had over the years. They had many including shelties and miniature schnauzers, however his favorite were his Dobermans, especially their last dog, Ginger.

Bill’s first love was the fire department, which he joined at the age of 16. Forestville VFD is where he spent most of his time, taking a break however when he started his family. Following that break he returned to the fire department where he volunteered for many more years. Additionally, he had a great passion for cars, especially antique ones. He was a master of automotive repair, restoration, fabrication, paint and body work. The 1939 Chevy that he built along with his best friend Ron Carroll brought him so much joy. He spent many hours in garages working on vehicles with friends, his son, and his grandsons. Bill also loved music and even when his mobility became more limited it couldn’t keep him from enjoying going to concerts and shows with his wife.

Bill had an amazing career that began right out of high school. After graduation he began his four-year sheet metal apprenticeship. He worked at Commercial Roofing before founding his own commercial sheet metal company, where he had 20+ employees at times. He later went on to work for Kogok Corporation as a project manager. Not only did he thoroughly enjoy working there but he genuinely loved the people he worked with over the years. He remained close friends with many of them beyond his retirement in 2017.

Bill was a kind and generous person who always found a way to enjoy the moment and ensure that those around him did as well. He was selfless and always held out a helping hand. His friends and family never looked far for support and he’d never leave a stranger in a bind. There is nothing that Bill held back from those around him, he gave his whole self. He will be missed by many, especially his wife and family.

Bill was predeceased by his father, William Honeycutt. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Honeycutt, his mother Catherine “Betty” Honeycutt, his son Jason and partner Julia Huffman of Brandywine, MD, brothers Michael Honeycutt of Dunkirk, MD, Thomas Honeycutt of La Plata, MD, sisters Linda Wolfram of Golden Beach, MD, Margie Davis of Waldorf, MD, and grandchildren Nicholas Noell, Autumn Noell and Jackson Honeycutt. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

On Friday, January 27, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Fireman’s Prayers at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, a funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, Maryland 20735.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Forestville Volunteer Fire Department.

